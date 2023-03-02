Aaron Carter’s Mom Reveals Death Scene Photos, Slams Cops

Aaron Carter’s mother, Jane Carter, thinks her son’s death was the result of a crime rather than an overdose. Due to this, she decided to share images of the bathroom where he tragically died. On Wednesday, she uploaded a collection of pictures featuring the bathtub where Carter was found dead. The water in the tub had a greenish tint due to the singer’s body being there for several hours before his housekeeper discovered him.

Other pictures show towels scattered on the bathroom floor which seem to be contaminated with water splashed on the tiles.

According to Jane, Carter’s family and friends have supported her decision to release the images, as she aims to revive interest in his case. She stated that the pictures weren’t taken by law enforcement and criticized the authorities for allowing anyone into the house before conducting a thorough investigation surrounding Carter’s death.

Warning: Graphic Images Below

“Because of my son’s mental illness and prescription drug issues they (cops) just wanted it to be something easy that they didn’t have the time or inclination to address,” Jane stated. She believes someone was actually out to harm the singer, saying, “There are people who must be held accountable.”

Jane also finds it suspicious Carter was allegedly pulled out of the bathtub while someone performed CPR, yet the towels appear to be “perfectly placed.”

L.A. County Coroner’s Office stated to Carter’s family revealed his autopsy didn’t find any water in his lungs, meaning he didn’t drown. This led investigators to believe he died from an overdose.

