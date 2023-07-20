In the wake of the actors and screenwriters striking for higher pay, many a film and production have gone on hold. However, the Christian series, ‘The Chosen’ has received the ‘go ahead’ to continue filming.

The Chosen series is produced by Angel Studios, a company that has been in many headlines lately due to their movie: ‘Sound of Freedom.’ The team at Angel Studios produced the movie based off a true story. The story goes that a man who worked as a federal agent quit his job to go fight the child sex trafficking that runs rampant across the US-Mexico border. The heroic movie managed to hit $40 million in its only week in theaters beating out the companies like Disney with Indiana Jones on July 4th.

With the success of the striking tale, nothing seemed to be in the way of Angel Studios aside from some shaming by political agendas. Unfortunately the Screen Actors Guild strike came into affect on July 13th. The strike left many including Angel Studios wondering when they will be able to finish productions.

Actors Strike Does Not Phase ‘The Chosen’ As It Continues To Film

Update: Great news! We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver. We’ll continue shooting on Monday. — The Chosen (@thechosentv) July 16, 2023

According to Decider.com, Dallas Jenkins, the show runner for ‘The Chosen,’ reached out to Angel Studio’s supporters the day the strike began. He shared that the strike would affect the filming of the show and with only two weeks of work left to do they would have to leave it incomplete, not knowing when they would ever be able to finish. He also shared that there was a possibility of earning a waiver to finish up however it was unlikely. Many believed the show would have to be shutdown.

Despite the odds, Angel Studios shared on July 17th: “Update: Great news! We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver. We’ll continue shooting on Monday.” They also added: “To be clear: 1. We’ve agreed to all of SAG’s requests and their interim agreement. 2. Season 4 is entirely independent and 100% funded by donations.We appreciate all your prayers.”

‘The Chosen’ is the first TV show to receive such a grant. Seeing the nearly miraculous events take place, many of the show’s fans were left saying: “The Lord will provide.”