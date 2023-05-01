Aerosmith Announces ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour to Mark 50 Years of Music

A bittersweet end to the beloved band. After 50 years of this worldwide phenomenon, Aerosmith confirms that they are closing in on the last mile of this thrilling ride, hailing: “Peace Out”.

Announced Monday, May 1st, Aerosmith enthusiasts will be able to experience the band in all of its glory one final time. The tour covers 40 cities across North America. The tour is set to start September 2nd in Philadelphia and continue through to January 26, 2024, in Montreal, Québec, Canada. One stop to note will be on New Year’s Eve where Aerosmith plans to beckon in the new year in the city where Aerosmith originated. Tickets will be going on sale Friday. Attendees can expect fan favorites from all Aerosmith decades. Whether it is “Livin’ On the Edge,” “Dream On,” “Pink,” or anything else amazing, you won’t miss a thing.

Unfortunately, you may miss Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer who will not be joining the band for the final ride due to Joey needing to “focus his full attention on his family and health”, said the band as reported by People.com.

Aerosmith Announces ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour

The band had a countdown clock on their website and many promotional banners across the nation that fed the rumors. As rumor had it, the band has officially come out and announced that this is truly the finale. The tour itself is a fairly long-awaited event due to the fact that the last time the band was on an official tour was back in 2017-2018.

Aerosmith had performed more recently in Las Vegas in 2022 yet had to cancel several dates due to band member Tyler needing a break for health reasons. The issue related to Tyler dealing with a relapse after foot surgery. The band said that Tyler has been battling sobriety for years at this point but has been accepting the necessary treatment. All in all, it would seem that Aerosmith is ready for their last tour, and fans are both saddened by the end of such a legendary band and are pumped for what is building up to be one of the greatest tours of all time.

The band has left its mark and cries out one last time to “Dream On” as they are living on the edge of our minds in the legacy they have left in their wake.