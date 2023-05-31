Al Pacino, 82, and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, Expecting a Baby

Al Pacino will soon be a proud father of four!
A representative for the 82-year-old actor confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, are expecting a child together. Alfallah is reportedly 8 months pregnant, according to an initial report first broken by TMZ.
Since April 2022, Pacino and the 29-year-old have been romantically linked. Their relationship first attracted attention when they were photographed having dinner together. Multiple sources revealed last year that the couple had been secretly dating since the start of the pandemic.
Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his former girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. Additionally, he has 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with his ex-partner Beverly D’Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.
Alfallah has also had previous high-profile relationships before, being linked to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and Mick Jagger.
Back in 2014, he spoke to The New Yorker about being father, saying, “I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself. When I do a movie, and I come back, I’m stunned for the first twenty minutes. These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I’m not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it’s about them! That action satisfies. I like it.”
The news of Pacino’s new baby comes after 79-year-old Robert De Niro announced the birth of his child with Tiffany Chen.
Congrats to the happy couple!
