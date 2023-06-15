Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Baby Boy With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29

Congratulations are in order for Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah! “Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino,” Pacino’s representative officially confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital. The couple have been together since 2022.

Pacino additionally has three children from past relationships, including a daughter with his former partner Jan Tarrant, and a set of twins with his former partner Beverly D’Angelo.

Congratulations to The Couple!

In April, Alfallah took to Instagram to share a photo with Pacino while they explored a friend’s art gallery in New York. This marked the first picture of the couple to appear on her social media profile. Prior to this relationship, she had been associated with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen.

During their time together, the Rolling Stones singer was 74, while Alfallah was 22. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2018. Apparently, the 52-year age gap “didn’t matter” to the singer. Speaking with Hello! Magazine, Alfallah stated, “The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me.”

After being photographed together in 2019, rumors started to circulate about Alfallah’s alleged romantic involvement with Clint Eastwood, who is currently 93. However, Alfallah swiftly dismissed these speculations, putting an end to the gossip surrounding their relationship.

