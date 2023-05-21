Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Officially Graduates from High School

Alana, the ex-star of the reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, reached a milestone at the age of 17 after from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia.

Yesterday, her mother, Mama June Shannon, and sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, were present at the graduation ceremony. Both Mama June and Pumpkin took to Instagram to share videos capturing the event. The footage showcased Alana donning a yellow cap and gown while receiving her well-deserved high school diploma.

Honey Boo Boo Graduates!

“I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA,” June caption her video.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Lauryn went on to write, “To say im proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I’m amazed. Amazed at how much you’ve grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far youve come against all odds. To hear your name be called & to watch you walk im honored truly. I cant wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know im your biggest fan & always & forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you lana 🥰.”

Just weeks before the big significant achievement, Alana took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos showing her preparations leading up to graduation, The photos showed her donning a vivid pink cap and gown, symbolizing her imminent success.

In other pictures, Alana showed her senior pride by wearing a stylish senior sweatshirt paired with jeans. The sweatshirt featured the word “Senior” on one leg and “Class of 2023” on the other, signifying her belonging to this distinguished graduating class.

“I have less than 30 days until I graduate. I am so proud of myself and how far I have [come],” Alana went on to say. “There were points that I didn’t even think I would make it this far but I made it. 🎓”

Read More: Mama June and Justin Stroud Exchange Vows in Intimate Ceremony