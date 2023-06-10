Alicia Silverstone Endorses Robert F. Kennedy

Alicia Silverstone, the 46-year-old actress known for her role in Clueless, recently made a noteworthy political shift. In a post on Instagram, she revealed she endorsed Robert F. Kennedy, one of the opponents to President Biden in the presidential race. Alongside her endorsement, Silverstone expressed her growing disillusionment with the leadership of the Democratic Party.

“Last year, I cancelled my Democratic Party registration and registered as an Independent voter,” Silverstone stated on Instagram. “Like many others, I am deeply disappointed with political leadership at every turn.”

Expressing her frustration, the actress voiced her exhaustion with the prevailing “division, lies, and profiteering at the expense of the people and public health.” She passionately reached out to those who had experienced disenfranchisement by the government, urging them to seize the opportunity and consider giving the Biden challenger a chance.

Silverstone highlighted Kennedy’s potential as a unifying force capable of bridging divides and restoring trust in the government. She emphasized the importance of rebuilding trust in order for both the young and old to regain faith in our political system.

Alongside her advocacy for animal rights, Silverstone has gained recognition for her outspoken views against vaccines.

In April of this year, Kennedy launched his Democratic primary challenge against President Biden, positioning himself as a contender for the 2024 presidential election.

