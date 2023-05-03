Allison Holker Boss Announces Her Children’s Book  With Late Husband tWitch

Allison Holker Boss is grieving the loss of her late husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. In honor of his memory, she is releasing a children’s book they co-wrote before he died.

A Family Tale

PHOTO: VALERIE MACON/AFP VIA GETTY

The story is titled Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove. It’s available for pre-order now and will be released on January 16, 2024. It’s inspired by their mission as a family.

Videos by Rare

The couple began writing the book in 2021. “I’d always had a dream of coming out with a children’s book. It was from years ago when I had [my oldest daughter] Weslie,” Allison shared with PEOPLE. “Then a couple years ago, I was like, ‘Let’s do it!’ Let’s show who we are and put it in story form.”

“We were allowing the kids to start being part of the process, and it’s something we were so proud of, and we still are so proud of,” she said, “It’s something that I hope really can be seen by people, and is our true essence as a family.”

A Beautiful Tribute

After Stephen passed away, Allison wrote a tribute which will be included in the book.

“My late husband Stephen and I started working on Keep Dancing Through in the summer of 2021. We wanted the book to reflect our family’s values about spreading kindness and hope, our mottoes and daily affirmations,” it reads.

“And what a joy it was to work on. We reviewed passes with the kids, who were delighted to see themselves in illustrated form. We read through it hundreds of times and still had smiles on our faces when we were done. It was a true passion project, a family effort,” it continues.

The passage concludes: “Now that the book is finished, I am so proud of what we made, and how it encapsulates our family, how you can feel the real love and joy running through every page. I hope reading it sends a little joy and love to all of you. And of course, I hope it inspires you to dance. Because, to put it quite simply, that’s what our family is going to do — we’re going to keep dancing through.”