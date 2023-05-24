Amanda Bynes is Reportedly Living a ‘Sad and Isolated’ Life Following Psychiatric Stay

Amanda Bynes is living on her own after her stay in a mental hospital earlier this year. While the actress appears to be stable, she’s been lonely since her release.

Sources revealed to TMZ that the former child star has been spending a lot of time alone while recovering from the psychotic episode that caused her to be hospitalized for three weeks. However, she has been keeping up with her outpatient treatments. She’s also been keeping in touch with her parents and siblings.

Amanda Bynes Picks Up the Pieces Following Psychotic Break

Amanda Bynes was initially placed on a psychiatric hold at a facility in Southern California after being spotted wandering the streets naked. At the time, TMZ reported that the She’s the Man actress said that she was experiencing a psychotic episode before calling 911 for help.

Prior to the incident, Bynes had been in a conservatorship for 9 years, starting when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013. This arrangement was terminated in 2022.

The celebrity made a statement at the end of her conservatorship, saying, “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.”

Bynes has also been open about her struggles with addiction and sobriety. In 2018, she did an interview with Paper describing how she’d announced her “retirement” from acting via Twitter. After that, she said, “I just had no purpose in life. I’d been working my whole life and I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long.”

Later on in the interview, the What a Girl Wants actress stated that she’d been “sober for almost four years now.” Although her recent hospitalization must feel like a setback, we’re hoping that she’ll be able to get back on track.