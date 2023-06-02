Amanda Seyfried Talks ‘Merging’ Her Two Worlds: ‘I Can Be a Good Mom and a Present Artist’

The actress did an interview with PEOPLE on Thursday at the premiere of her new film The Crowded Room in NYC. She talked about how she balances being a creative and a mother.

Finding Balance

“I did have my daughter on set quite a bit,” Seyfried shared, referring to the upcoming series. “She just knows how much I love my job and she knows I can be a good mom and a present artist.”

Seyfried has a home in the Catskills with her husband Thomas Sadoski and two children: Nina, 7 and Thomas, 2.

Seyfried’s character Rya Goodwin, an interrogator, is the focus of The Crowded Room. She is assigned to interview Danny Sullivan, played by Tom Holland. They shot the film from March to September of last year.

“She would sit in the dressing with my assistant and draw. I mean, the whole wall in my dressing room was covered in drawings from my daughter,” Seyfried shared about Nina. “It was really nice. I love merging the two lives together, I love when my family comes to work. You know, I felt really lucky that I was able to do that.”

Future Endeavors

The actress has chatted about her daughter’s potential future in acting as well.

When asked if she would support her daughter’s career choice, she replied, “Totally,” but, “My husband’s like, ‘I’m terrified.’ “

“And I was like, ‘Let her do what she’s going to do. She’s a f—ing child of actors. What do you expect?’ ” she quipped.

After her Emmy win, Seyfried talked with reporters about her daughter shedding a few tears over her mother’s win while she watched the award show from home.

“My daughter actually cried because she was confused how I spoke to her through the TV and so I called her,” Seyfried shared. “She was supposed to be in bed. She’s going to school tomorrow! I didn’t expect that to be the reaction.”