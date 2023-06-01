‘American Idol’ Contestant Defends Katy Perry Following Multiple Backlash: ‘She’s Not A Bully’

Rumor has it that Katy Perry is thinking of leaving American Idol after being criticized online and booed on stage. However, one contestant is really hoping she chooses to stay!

During season 21, many fans had a negative reaction to the pop star’s comments and critiques, even accusing her of “mom-shaming.” Oliver Steele, one of the top 8 singers from that season, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram defending her as a judge.

“Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people,” the performer said in his caption, beneath a couple of cute selfies with Perry. “Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you’re in, but to be able to tell what’s holding you back.”

Oliver Steele Wants Katy Perry to Stay on American Idol

Steele continued, “I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with.”

In response to some fans calling Perry too harsh, the singer wrote, “She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable. I’m a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my limitations.”

At the end of the encouraging post, the American Idol contestant included a message to the Teenage Dream herself.

“I dunno if you’ll see this, but I hope you stay on American idol,” he said. “You’re a guiding light, an incredible teacher. And you made me believe that I am my own hero. Thank you for everything.”

Earlier this year, Katy Perry was criticized on Twitter for tricking fans into thinking they were being eliminated before revealing that they had made it into the next round. Some called this tactic “psychological warfare.”

Another exchange that brought scrutiny on the “Firework” singer was her negative comment referring to contestant Sara Beth Liebe’s many children. Liebe opened up on TikTok after leaving the competition about how she felt that she was being shamed for being a mom.

Later in the season, Perry was booed for telling a contestant that she was wearing too much glitter.

