Amy Schumer Says She Takes Credit For Pete Davidson’s Success

Apparently, Pete Davidson owes his career in comedy to Amy Schumer.

During her recent appearance on What What Happens Live, the actress told host Andy Cohen that she’d gotten the ball rolling for Davidson’s Saturday Night Live stint.

“I do take full credit for Pete Davidson’s success,” she said, joking.

Amy Schumer Introduced Pete Davidson to Bill Hader

ET tells us that Schumer gave the young actor a part in her 2015 comedy, Trainwreck. This gave him the opportunity to work with SNL alum Bill Hader. Impressed, he talked up Davidson to Lorne Michaels, the sketch comedy show’s creator and producer. The Bupkis star became a cast member in 2014 and remained on the program until 2022.

Schumer recalled that she knew Davidson had something special from the very beginning.

“He was like 19 or 18 or something, and absolutely I was like, ‘This kid’s gonna be a star,'” she said.

“Same with Michael Che. You meet these people and they’re like, living… far out in Queens, sharing a room, having roommates. And you’re like, ‘Oh, but you’re gonna — someday,'” adding a gesture to indicate future success.

Pete Davidson Says It Was “Lucky” He Met Amy Schumer

Almost a year ago, Pete Davidson related the same story to Kevin Hart on an episode of Hart to Heart. When the host asked him how he went from stand-up gigs to SNL, the King of Staten Island actor gave credit to Amy Schumer.

“I got very lucky,” said Davidson. “I met Amy Schumer, and she let me open for her on the road for a little bit, and she was like, ‘I’m doing this movie, Trainwreck, I’ll see if I can get you a part in it.”

He then recounted how he got to “hang with” Bill Hader, which led to a life-changing phone call.

“My agent called me and said ‘Bill Hader recommended you for SNL,'” Davidson recalled. “I was terrified.”

When the comedian finally exited the show in 2022, he gave a special shoutout to Michaels and his fellow cast members.

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life,” he wrote, according to Us Weekly. “I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime.”