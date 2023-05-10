Andy Cohen Says He’s the Only Gay and Single Parent at His Son’s School

Andy Cohen, who is a single father of two via a surrogate, has spoken out about his experience being a gay parent during a discussion at New York City’s 92NY. The discussion partly promoted Cohen’s new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. Cohen’s close friend Anderson Cooper, who also has two sons from a surrogate, led the discussion.

During the discussion, Cohen stated, “I’m the only gay parent at Ben’s nursery school and the only single parent, which is amazing, and I’m so grateful for our friendship because Ben sees Wyatt with two dads, and Ben’s other friend, Adrian, has two dads.”

Cohen’s son Ben was born on February 4, 2019, while the talk show host’s baby daughter Lucy was born on April 29, 2022. While discussing Ben, Cohen said, “[Ben] has been saying lately, ‘I want another daddy, I want another daddy.’ And it’s so cool to me that he knows that it would be a daddy.”

During the live conversation, an audience member asked Cohen what he would say is the most surprising adjustment caused by having children, to which he replied, “Everything.” Cohen added that he feels an “extra pressure on himself as a single parent to be everything, and you know that you can’t necessarily [do that].”

Cohen also mentioned that the idea of him becoming a father was a huge surprise to his mother, Evelyn. Cohen said, “I would talk about kids and my mom would say, ‘You’re never gonna do it, you are never gonna do it.’ She just really never thought that I would have the cheishek [motivation] to actually do it.”

Cohen and Cooper have been close friends for at least over a decade. Initially, the two were reportedly set up by friends to go on a blind date in the 90s, which never occurred. However, they met again later in life and began a healthy friendship. Cooper’s eldest son Wyatt was born on April 27, 2020, while his second child, Sebastian, was born on February 10, 2022.