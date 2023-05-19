Andy Cohen Tells Chrissy Teigen Her Bodyguard is ‘So Hot’

It looks like Chrissy Teigen’s bodyguard might need protection of his own after Andy Cohen pointed out his good looks.

On an episode of the Watch What Happens Live after show, Teigen reacted to the sad news of Kim Zolciak’s divorce.

“I cry from this stuff,” the model admitted. She also told her host that she’s on a “heavy dose” of Lexapro, so when she gets emotional, “it means something.”

“You know who almost made me cry?” Cohen asked, segueing into the next subject. “Your bodyguard is so hot.”

“Oh my god, Steven!” said Teigan, “He’s an ex-Marine. You guys are all checking out Steven?”

She added, “He’s wearing, like, a jacket today,” to which Cohen cheekily replied, “I know. I saw.”

“He’s going to be mortified,” said Teigan, as the view panned to the serious-looking personal security officer. Without looking into the camera, Steven turned and walked out of the studio.

Andy Cohen Strikes Out with Chrissy’s Personal Protection

“Is he mad?” asked Cohen, after Teigan’s bodyguard left the room. She replied, “No, he’s not mad. He’s got a lot of kids and a wonderful wife.”

The Cravings author dissolved into laughter, adding, “He’s gonna die!”

Andy Cohen recently revealed that he’s the only single dad at his son’s school. He also said that Ben, aged 4, has been begging his father for “another daddy.” The television host has written about his parenting experiences in a new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.

Chrissy Teigan is also a mom to three kids, Luna (7), Miles (4), and baby Esti, whom she shares with husband John Legend. She frequently documents her most adorable family moments on social media.

The media personality currently stars in the Netflix animated series, Mulligan, as Lucy Suwan. All episodes are available to stream.