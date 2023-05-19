Andy Rourke, The Smiths’ Bassist, Dead at 59

Andy Rourke, the bassist for the iconic British rock band The Smith, had died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 59.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer,” Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr said. “Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

Godspeed Andy Rourke

Godspeed Andy Rourke

Drummer Johnny Marr called Rourke the most talented bassist he had ever played alongside.

“Not only the most talented bass player I’ve ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I’ve ever met,” Joyce tweeted. “Andy’s left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart mate.”

The Smiths formed in 1982 and consisted of Marr, Rourke, lead singer Morrisey and Joyce. They broke up in 1987 but continued to have a cult following nearly 40 years later, much behind the strength of their worldwide hit How Soon Is Now.

Rourke continued to play bass on some of Morrisey’s solo projects, as well as for an array of artists that included the likes of Sinead O’Connor, The Pretenders and Badly Drawn Boy.

Rourke called New York City home following the rise of The Smiths in the mid-1980s. He was last seen in the Showtime music documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom in 2022.

