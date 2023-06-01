Angelina Jolie Invites Fans To Work For Her New Fashion House

It’s time to brush up those resumes, because Angelina Jolie is hiring!

The Girl, Interrupted actress just announced an open call via Instagram for her new fashion brand, Atalier Jolie. Currently, the company is looking for “skilled tailors.”

“We are looking for tailors who understand quality and creativity,” Jolie wrote in her caption, “The first atelier is going to be in NYC, this call is for tailors living there. We hope there will be others soon, as we build a global family.”

Calling All Tailors: Atalier Jolie Is Hiring

She continued, “Remember, if you don’t hear from us this round, there will be many more rounds and other opportunities to come.”

Atalier Jolie promises to function as a collective, allowing its consumers to get involved in the creative process. As the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress announced her search for tailors, she reminded her followers that this new venture would be a communal effort.

“Everyone can join one way or another,” she wrote. “Every customer will be part… And anyone who visits or participates online or at the many events will be a part.”

Jolie announced the debut of her fashion label on her Instagram account in May. On the same day, she started posting on the official Atalier Jolie Instagram account. Recently, the celebrity added a post that included a short mission statement.

“I am building a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world,” the caption reads. “A place to have fun. To create your own designs with freedom.”

In addition to inspiring creativity, Atalier Jolie has a number of humanitarian and environmental goals. Firstly, the collective plans to provide opportunities for refugees and other underrepresented groups. Secondly, they plan to use “deadstock,” or leftover fabric to cut down on waste.

