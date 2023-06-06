Anthony Hopkins Says Acting in Marvel Movies is ‘Pointless’

Anthony Hopkins has been in some of the most-respected films of our time — from The Silence of the Lambs to The Father to Meet Joe Black and beyond.

But just don’t mention his appearances in Marvel’s Thor franchise. In fact, don’t mention Marcel at all.

“They put me in armor; they shoved a beard on me. Sit on the throne, shout a bit,” Hopkins told The New Yorker of his Thor experiences. “If you’re sitting in front of a green screen, it’s pointless acting it.”

Marvel films have become all the rage over the past 15 or 20 years. You know the names of the movies: Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man, whatever. Hopkins, 85, doesn’t appear to be a fan of any.

More specifically, he said the Marvel universe has “swallowed” the movie industry as a whole. Tons of big names have been in them, some Hopkins may have a point. But if they’re making as much money as we suspect … well, they won’t be going away anytime soon.

Anyway, Hopkins thanked fellow British actor and director Kenneth Branagh for restoring his faith in movie-making during Hopkins’ Thor stops.

“Branagh gave me back the chops to work. I was gonna give it up, really,” Hopkins said.

“Working with Ken was quite an injection of new energy into my life. His enthusiasm, his attitude, is so positive, that he brings out the best in everybody.”

