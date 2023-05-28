Are Kris Jenner and Scott Disick Still Close?

Looks like there are no hard feelings between Kris Jenner and her daughter’s ex-boyfriend! Kourtney Kardashian’s mom just wished Scott Disick a very happy birthday.

As the reality star celebrated his 40th, Jenner wrote a touching post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to our fabulous @letthelordbewithyou Scott!!!!” the caption read. “Scott, you are so amazing! I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can’t believe how fast time flies by. I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always.”

Kris Jenner’s Sweet Shout Out to Scott Disick

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan included a few words of praise and encouragement for Disick. “You are an amazing son, dad, uncle, friend, and will always be a special part of our family,” she wrote. “You are so funny, kind, creative, strong, smart, collaborative, generous, and adventurous. Thank you for all of the memories we have made and the ones that are yet to come!! I love you!!!

Along with the sweet birthday message, Jenner included a carousel of images featuring Disick with various members of the family. However, Kourtney was noticeably absent from any of the photos.

People reports that Kim Kardashian also had some special birthday wishes for her sister’s ex. On her Instagram story, the SKIMS founder wrote, “Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou, ” along with a cute photo of the two of them. “I know you’re always down for some late night snacking and advice giving life talks. I can always count on you for anything anytime and that’s the best feeling.”

Scott Isn’t the Biggest Fan of Kourtney and Travis

Despite his split from Kourtney in 2015, Scott Disick continues to be a member of the family. He shares three kids with the oldest Kardashian sister as well as parenting responsibilities. According to Us Weekly, the Flip It Like Disick star used to be even closer to the Kardashian-Jenners before Travis Barker, Kourtney’s new husband, came into the picture.

“As much as he’s accepted the fact that they’re done for good, it’s challenging at times spending time with them as a married couple particularly at Kris’s house in such close quarters,” a source revealed to the magazine. “As far as spending every holiday together like they did before she was with Travis, that isn’t going to happen as often as it used to. Things are just different, plain and simple.”