Armie Hammer Feeling ‘Grateful’ as Name Is ‘Cleared’ Following District Attorney’s Decision Not to Pursue Rape Charges

Armie Hammer shared an Instagram post expressing his gratitude for his supporters as a Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office cleared his name. The actor went on to celebrate following the announcement that they will not be pressing charges against him.

“I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared,” He wrote on Instagram. He went on to thank the District Attorney for “coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed.”

Although Hammer claimed to have been “cleared,” the Los Angeles district attorney stopped short of such a declaration, stating that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against Hammer in a court of law.

“I would like to say a very special thank you to all of the people who have helped me get through this time. Onwards and upwards,” Hammer went on to add.

Armie Hammer Won’t Face Charges in Sexual Assault Case

In March 2021, Hammer faced accusations of sexual assault from one of his former partners, identified as Effie. During a press conference, Effie made allegations of physical abuse and stated that she was raped by Hammer in Los Angeles for a duration exceeding four hours.

Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of the Bureau of Communications spoke to CNN about the charging, noting, “Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.”

“As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services,” she continued. “Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

On Wednesday Effie spoke to CNN following the DA’s decision, stating, “I am disappointed with the LA County District Attorney’s decision not to prosecute Armie Hammer. I felt a duty to speak out and file a report in order to try to hold Armie accountable for all the harm and trauma he has caused me and in order to protect other women from experiencing similar abuse.”

