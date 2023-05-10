Arnold Schwarzenegger Addresses the End of His Marriage to Maria Shriver in Upcoming Docuseries Trailer

Netflix has just released the trailer for their new docuseries, Arnold, which will explore the life of the titular action star and former governor of California, featuring interviews with Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, as well as with those close to him. In the trailer, Schwarzenegger discusses how certain hardships tainted his marriage to Maria Shriver.

In the trailer, Schwarzenegger says, “People will remember my successes and they will also remember those failures… It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationship with the kids. I have caused enough pain for my family that I will have to live with it for the rest of my life.” It is said the film will reflect on Schwarzenegger’s affair with his housekeeper that led to the birth of his son, Joseph Baena, so it can be assumed that he was touching upon this circumstance in his candid words.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Documentary Reveals All

The trailer for Arnold showcases a fast-paced and entertaining documentary full of explosive facts. The trailer begins with Schwarzenegger detailing how he envisioned his career in the entertainment industry. He said, “I saw myself on that stage. Thousands of people screaming, ‘Arnold, Arnold, Arnold!'” As the trailer continues, Arnold states, “There were things I had to learn, obstacles I had to overcome.” This dialogue plays over reenactments of the subject’s childhood and early adulthood.

Schwarzenegger adds, “You can get an injury, then all the athletic stuff is over. But the only thing that no one can take from you is your mind.” The trailer then depicts how Schwarzenegger left an acting career to become a politician. Despite showing many of the triumphs of the multi-faceted talent, the trailer also depicts the rough patches that he faced throughout his life. Schwarzenegger soon says, “If you’re always hungry, you’re never really satisfied.”

Arnold will be released on Netflix on June 7. An official synopsis for the documentary reads, “This three-part documentary series chronicles never before seen footage & stories of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from rural Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In the series, there’s unprecedented access to the most candid interviews from Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers. We see many talks about his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, all the way to his time governing the state of California. The joys and the turbulence of his family life are unveiled in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.”

