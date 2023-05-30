Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Bruce Willis Will Always Be Remembered ‘As a Great Star’

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Arnold Schwarzenegger praised his Expendables co-star Bruce Willis as “a huge, huge star” and “a kind man” while on the press tour for his Netflix action-comedy series Fubar. Last year, Bruce Willis’ family revealed that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, which led to his retirement from acting.

Better Legacies

“I think that he’s fantastic,” Schwarzenegger shared. “He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload.”

In March 2022, the family of Bruce Willis announced that his diagnosis of aphasia would prevent him from continuing his acting career. Aphasia is a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” Willis’ family revealed in an official statement. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Family Statements

Demi Moore has shared a touching video of Bruce Willis being celebrated by friends and family on his 68th birthday. Bruce was surrounded by his current wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, his five children and extended family members. The birthday celebration comes shortly after the action star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – a rare form of younger-onset dementia that affects areas of your brain. The diagnosis prompted Willis to immediately retire from a long and successful career in acting, as symptoms of the disease can include issues with speech and language, behavioural changes, muscle weakness, and tremors.

In February 2023, Willis’ family informed their followers that his health had worsened and he had developed frontotemporal dementia.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” the statement summarized.