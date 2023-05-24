Arnold Schwarzenegger Says His Dad Made Him ‘Addicted’ to Working Out

Arnold Schwarzenegger just revealed some of his fitness secrets — including how he got started.

On the red carpet for the premiere of his new Netflix series, FUBAR, the actor told ET that his father taught him to prioritize exercise when he was young. Now, staying fit is second nature.

“You know, I don’t consider myself disciplined, because something that I’ve done since I was a little kid was workout in the morning,” said Schwarzenegger. “I remember when my father said, ‘You cannot have breakfast first, you have to earn it. You have to do 200 sit ups and push-ups.’ So that’s how I grew up.”

He continued, “I’m now addicted to working out every day. If I do a film, or like when I was doing FUBAR, we were working out when we were night-shooting, we were working out at three in the morning sometimes, and at five in the morning, or at nine in the morning. So it really doesn’t matter. I just have to get my one-hour workout in and then some bike riding to kind of like get some cardiovascular training.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Trains Hard for His New Role

The Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “FUBAR” on May 22, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

While his role as a former CIA agent in FUBAR requires him to stay in shape, Arnold Schwarzenegger advises everyone to exercise frequently regardless of their career.

“It just makes you feel good, no matter what you do,” he said. “If you do a TV series, if you do a movie, if you write a book, if you go and do a speech. Whatever you do, you need to feel fit and full of energy.”

The Terminator star recently demonstrated his physical fitness while helping out in his community. Last month, he announced via Twitter that he’d filled in a pothole in his neighborhood.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go,” he wrote in his caption.