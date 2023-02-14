Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Diet and Workout Routine Are INSANE

Arnold didn’t get the nickname “Styrian Oak” for nothing. The 6’2” 235 lb hunk has worked hard for his body — and fortune. In fact, if it wasn’t for his incredible success as a bodybuilder back in the day, he may have never become a Hollywood actor or the Governor of California. Here is how Arnold Schwarzenegger stayed in shape, and what his diet and workout routine was in his younger days.

At 75, Arnie Is Mostly Vegan

In a recent Reddit AMA, the 75-year-old legend talked about his diet and workout routine. Remember, this is a septuagenarian we’re talking about, not the 30-something year-old from Terminator. It may surprise you, but Arnold Schwarzenegger says he eats a mostly vegan diet these days. He’s super into high protein foods like eggs but while ensuring he gets micronutrients, namely from vegetables.

Schwarzenegger told Insider that he works out for 1.5 hours every day. About 45 to 60 minutes are spent cycling and the final 30 minutes are spent lifting weights. Insider noted that he was chatting via Zoom and sipping on Austrian spirit schnapps. He also occasionally pours a shot of booze into his healthy smoothies. Alright!

Further, Schwarzenegger recommends cutting back on phone usage during your workout. He also says to find joy and stay confident in your own personal journey.

“There are a million ways for success. Don’t let anybody, even me, try to tell you there is only one way. Anybody who says their diet or program is the only way is absolutely a shyster selling you something,” he wrote on Reddit. “I’ve trained total body when I travel, I’ve done upper and lower splits, and I’ve done my famous split. If you love it, do it. Just hit all your muscle groups and progress in some way week to week.”

That’s so sweet!

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Original Bodybuilding Diet Plan

But let’s backtrack to the good old days. If you’re a serious bodybuilder or simply just trying to see some changes in the mirror, you’re probably curious how Arnold did it. Here’s what his old diet and exercise routine were, courtesy of Essentially Sports.

Daily Intake: 2750 Calories (256 grams of Protein, 271 grams of Carbs, 90 grams of Fat)

Breakfast: 1 Cup Oatmeal, 3 Scramble Eggs, 1 Cup Orange Juice, 1 Cup Low-Fat Milk

Snack: 1 Apple of Banana and 1 Handful of Mixed Nuts (He has big hands, okay?)

Lunch: 1 Skinless Chicken Breast, 2 Slices Whole-Wheat Bread, 1 Apple, 1 Cup Low-Fat Milk

Snack: 3 Slices of Cheese, 1 Banana, Lots of Water to Flush Out Post-Workout Metabolic Waste

Post-Workout Shake: Blended with 8 to 12 oz of Low-Fat Milk, 25 gm Milk Protein, 25 gm Egg Protein

Dinner: Big Salad with 1 tablespoon of Dressing, Lots of Water, Lots of Vegetables, 8 oz Grilled Lean Beef, a Big Baked Potato, and 8 oz of Low-Fat Milk

Now for the Styrian Oak’s insane workout routine. He worked out for 5 hours a day, 6 days a week and rested on Sundays. His workouts were split into two different types. One is for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and the other was performed Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Monday-Wednesday-Friday Workout Routine

Chest

5 sets, 6-10 reps each of bench presses and flat bench flies

6 sets, 6-10 reps of incline bench presses

6 sets, 10-12 reps of cable crossovers

5 sets of dips until he “fails” (ouch!)

5 sets, 10-12 reps of dumbbell pullovers

Back

5 sets and 6-10 reps each of one-arm dumbbell rows and T-bar rows

6 sets and 6-10 reps of seated pulley rows

6 sets and 15 reps of straight-leg deadlifts

Last but not least, 6 sets of front wide-grip chin-ups until he “fails”

Legs

6 sets, 8-12 reps each of leg presses and squats

6 sets, 12-15 reps of leg extensions

5 sets, 15 reps of barbell lunges

6 sets, 10-12 reps of leg curls

Calves

10 sets, 10 reps of standing calf raises

8 sets, 15 reps of seated calf raises

6 sets, 12 reps of one-legged calf raises while holding dumbbells

I know what you’re thinking. The day is done, and we are not walking tomorrow. No no no, we’re talking about Arnold Schwarzenegger, remember? He’s like, only half-way through.

Forearms

4 sets, 10 reps of wrist curls

4 sets, 8 reps of reverse barbell curls

Uses the Wright roller machine until he fails

Abs

“Nonstop instinct training for 30 minutes.” I have no idea what that is, but it sounds sexy. Very sexy. I would love to know more.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday Workout Routine

His abs, calves, and forearm routines are the same as the other days. But instead of focusing on his chest, back and legs, he focuses on the rest of his arms. Those things were like anacondas, so it makes sense.

Biceps

6 sets, 6-10 reps each of barbell curls, seated dumbbell curls, and dumbbell concentration curls

Triceps

6 sets, 6-10 reps each of pushdowns, barbell French presses, close-grip bench presses, and one-arm dumbbell triceps extensions

Shoulders

6 sets, 6-10 reps each of seated barbell presses and standing lateral raises

5 sets, 6-10 reps of rear-delt lateral raises

5 sets, 10-12 reps of cable lateral raises

And remember, his arms still function enough to make himself a smoothie after all of that! Whew!

When you look at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s old workout routine and consider the fact that at almost 76, he’s still working out every day, it’s beyond awe-inspiring. Some people would just have enough after a while and resign themselves to their lawn chairs with a bag of potato chips!