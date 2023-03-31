Bam Margera Caught on Video Yelling at Estranged Wife Before Latest Arrest

This past weekend, Jackass star Bam Margera, 43, was arrested for public intoxication. Prior to his arrest, Margera was filmed screaming at his estranged wife, Nikki Boyd, while his 5-year-old son Phoenix was also present. Witnesses captured the incident on camera.

A video from inside the restaurant shows Margera acting erratically and screaming about not being able to see his son for another 5 days. He can be heard screaming “Phoenix has his own mind! Let him have his own mind!” Bam then burst out of the restaurant, violently smashing the door open while shouting, “Why are you making me wait f****** five days? F****** f***!”

Another video filmed by bystanders outside shows Margera coming in and out of the restaurant in a drunken stupor. In the second video, witnesses can be heard laughing uncomfortably while watching the former professional skateboarder get apprehended by police. The witnesses can be heard saying “He’s sitting down. He’s about to smoke a cig!” Soon, police ask witnesses to stop recording, and the video ends.

Police were called to the scene in Burbank, California when reports came out that Margera was behaving in a concerning manner at the Thai restaurant. Police found Margera being aggressive toward his wife, and soon arrested him for public intoxication. According to witnesses, Margera entered the restaurant alone to confront his wife who dined with their young child. At first, the conversation was civil, until Margera suddenly erupted.

In February, Boyd filed for legal separation from Margera. Boyd reportedly requested full custody of their child. She claimed Margera had not been sober in several of the visits he had with Phoenix. Margera seems to be desperate to be in his son’s life, and even recently got a face tattoo of Phoenix’s name.

Margera has not been having a good couple of years. He was fired from the production of last year’s Jackass Forever for failing to stay sober on set. The 2011 death of Margera’s best friend and Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn has most likely played a major part in his declining mental and physical health.