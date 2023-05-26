Bebe Rexha Says She Gained 30 Pounds After Diagnosis

Bebe Rexha recently opened up about her PCOS diagnosis and its effect on her weight.

On Thursday, the pop star appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and educated viewers on the illness.

“I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed me with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome,” she said. “It’s one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese.”

She continued, “I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more.”

Bebe Rexha Talks PCOS Diagnosis with Jennifer Hudson

However, Rexha said that gaining weight wasn’t nearly as distressing to her as the way that society has responded to it — particularly on social media. The Better Mistakes singer specifically mentioned TikTok, whose search bar feature suggested “Bebe Rexha weight gain” for one of her videos.

“We’re in the public eye, so that’s bound to happen,” Rexha admitted. “I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory. I’m not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you.”

She continued, “You don’t know what somebody’s going through, what they’re going through in their life.”

The songwriter added, amid applause from the audience, “We’re in 2023. We should not be talking about people’s weight.”

Jennifer Hudson also voiced her agreement with Rexha’s opinions, and encouraged her to stand up and show off her body on camera. The “Say My Name” singer complied, twirling around in her skin-tight denim jumpsuit as everyone cheered for her.

In defiance of the haters, Bebe Rexha has been celebrating her gorgeous figure on Instagram with form-fitting outfits and daring bathing suits. However, Page Six tells us that this hasn’t always been easy for her to do. The star admitted on social media in 2021 that she felt uncomfortable with her size.

“I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed,” she told her followers. “I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body.”

We’re glad to see Bebe Rexha sharing her story, embracing body positivity, and once again radiating confidence.

