Bill Cosby Sued By 9 More Women For Alleged Decades-Old Sexual Assaults

Nine more women have stepped forward and accused comedian/actor Bill Cosby of sexual assault in instances that allegedly occurred from 1979 to ’92, per a new lawsuit.

Cosby, 85, used his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to assault the victims, the suit claims. It was filed in Nevada and added that Cosby allegedly drugged and assaulted women in homes, dressing rooms and hotels located in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe during the aforementioned time period.

One woman said that Cosby was her acting mentor and took her from New York to Nevada, where he allegedly spiked an apple cider drink and then raped her while she was drugged.

Cosby, who has denied all allegations regarding sex crimes, has now been accused by more than 60 women over the past decade. Earlier this year, a woman who claimed Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 was awarded $500,000 by a Los Angeles jury. She claimed to have been 16-years-old at the time.

One of the alleged victims spoke out, and has said that Cosby gave her spiked drinks and raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 1989.

“For years I have fought for survivors of sexual assault and today is the first time I will be able to fight for myself,” Lise Lotte-Lublin said in a statement, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “With the new law change, I now have the ability to take my assailant Bill Cosby to court. My journey has just begun, but I am grateful for this opportunity to find justice.”

Cosby, the creator and star of the popular Cosby Show, has gone from being called “America’s Dad’ to an alleged sexual predator. His publicist, Andrew Wyatt, has vehemently spoken out against the allegations.

“Mr. Cosby is a Citizen of these United States but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets — knowing that these women are not fighting for victims — but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed,” Wyatt said in a statement, via ET Canada.

“From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom.”

