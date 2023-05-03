Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie With Halle Bailey, Maya Hawke and Elle Fanning

Bathroom selfies or it didn’t happen — Billie Eilish and friends documented their night out at the Met Gala in the way that really matters!

Plenty of professional shots were taken at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, showing celebrity guests strutting their stuff on the red carpet. However, the humble bathroom selfie that Billie Eilish shared on her Instagram story the next day definitely stole the show!

Dressed in all black, the Happier Than Ever singer held her smartphone camera up to the bathroom mirror to capture a cute, authentic moment. Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, and Halle Bailey crowded into the frame with her, striking a variety of fun poses. The other three celebs were dressed in white, contrasting Eilish’s goth glam look.

Billie Eilish Breaks the Met Gala’s No Selfie Rule

Apparently, it’s moments like this that mean the most to Billie Eilish. When asked by Emma Chamberlain for Vogue what she was most excited for that night, the musician replied, “I just look forward to seeing friends.” People tells us that this was the “Bad Guy” singer’s third time attending the Met Gala.

Appropriately, Eilish took the selfie right in front of the bathroom’s several “No Smoking” signs, since she and her group were breaking another well-known Met Gala no-no. E! News tells us that Anna Wintour established a rule against selfies for the event in 2015. A Vogue insider revealed to Pret-a-Reporter that a notice was issued to guests that year, which read, “The use of phones for photography and social media will not be permitted inside the gala.”

Obviously, Billie Eilish hasn’t been the first to break this rule, and she probably won’t be the last. However, some rules are more strictly enforced. According to E! News, smoking or touching the art could result in a celebrity not being invited to return the following year.

