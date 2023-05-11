‘Bridgerton’ Star Under Fire For Calling Royal Family ‘Terribly White’

ITV’s coverage of King Charles III’s coronation received a record number of complaints over the weekend due to comments made by actress Adjoa Andoh.

The Bridgerton star, who plays Lady Agatha Danbury on the popular Netflix show, made a remark concerning the royals as a guest commentator on the live broadcast. When the newly crowned monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his family to wave to the public, Andoh couldn’t help notice the racial homogeny of the titled group as compared to the crowd.

“We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to the terribly white balcony,” she said (via the Daily Mail), adding, “I’m very struck by that.”

According to the New York Post, there have been 4,165 official complaints from viewers regarding Andoh’s commentary. That’s higher than any other televised moment in 2023.

On Sunday, the actress appeared on Radio BBC 4 to talk about her controversial comment. Unfortunately, her interview only led to an influx of more complaints via Twitter, according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking to presenter Paddy O’Connell, Andoh admitted, “I think I upset a few people yesterday.”

She continued, “I was talking about the day and how marvelous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end. And I suddenly went ‘oo it’s so white’ — because the day had been so so mixed. I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”

O’Connell told her that she had “nothing to apologize for.”

“You haven’t upset anyone,” he added.

Ironically, this time it was O’Connell’s statement that garnered a slew of angry comments from the audience, who felt that Andoh should apologize and that the BBC presenter was wrong to tell her otherwise. Many submitted official complaints about the exchange, as well.