Britney Spears is Once Again Worrying Fans After Viral Post

Britney Spears seems to be up and down in her journey since her 13-year conservatorship came to an end, facing some hardships as well as some major achievements. Spears’ mashup with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” hit number 1 on several charts and she is now releasing a book.

A source close to the iconic singer told People, “She had been under lock and key for 13 years. Have there been ups and downs? Yes, but some of the amazing things she’s done recently have all been her choice. She is a survivor. Despite whatever ups and downs she’s going through, she remains a survivor.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Britney Spears’ Life Post-Conservatorship

Following a very public struggle with mental health issues, Spears was placed under a conservatorship in 2008. The conservatorship left Spears under the complete control of her father, Jamie Spears. The conservatorship ended in November 2021, with lawyer Mathew Rosengart saying, “What’s next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade — it’s up to Britney.”

While Spears’ life since becoming a free individual has been full of triumphs, it hasn’t all been easy. There were rumors online that Spears was having issues in her marriage to Sam Asghari. Spears suffered a miscarriage last year, and friends were worried about the singer’s mental health recently.

Sources close to Spears claimed that her friends were going to hold an intervention for her, but she ended up seeing a doctor, causing their worry to cease, at least to some capacity. One reliable source told People, “Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned. She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger.”

Another friend of the “Hit Me Baby 1 More Time” singer said, “Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn’t be easy. She’s been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative.” It has been reported that Asghari is “being as supportive as possible.” Spears and Asghari have been married since June 2022.