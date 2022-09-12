Britney Spears Reveals She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

So, how is Britney Spears celebrating her first top 10 hit in almost a decade? By announcing a new album? A new tour?

Nope. The always unpredictable singer is using her latest stint in the spotlight to suggest that she’ll probably never play live again.

You heard that right. Never. Again. (We’ll spare you the bad puns.)

Britney Spears posted a long audio message on Instagram on Sunday, saying she was “pretty traumatized” by the conservatorship under which she was placed for almost 14 years. Accordingly, don’t expect to see her perform in concert ever again, she said.

In the 22-minute clip, which Britney Spears posted under an unlisted name, she bemoaned her lack of creative control during the most successful period of her career. She also railed against her father, who served as conservator of her estate, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

As the news outlet noted, while Spears previously talked about never performing live again, this is the first time she did so after the conservatorship ended.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life, and yes, I’m pissed as f— and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she said.

“Kiss my God damn motherf—ing ass,” Spears added.

Britney Spears Opens Up Again

Spears further opened up about feeling uncomfortable performing with dancers during her four-year residency in Las Vegas, which was also the last time she played live.

“…[T]he most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour. I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any,” she said. “I’d rather quit s— in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

Whether Britney Spears follows through on her suggestion is anyone’s guess. But it’s probably safe to assume that her dancing on Instagram isn’t reason enough to get excited about a concert.

Britney Spears stepped away from making music for the last six years. Her duet with John, Hold Me Closer, is currently at No. 6 on the Billboard pop chart.