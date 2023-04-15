Britney Spears Set to Unveil Her ‘Brutally Honest’ Memoir That Will ‘Shake the World’

Britney Spears is about to tell her side of the story by releasing a tell-all memoir. According to a source, the singer is “not holding back” on the details. The 41-year-old is reportedly “very close” to finishing her book, revealing “they’re in the homestretch of making it happen and finalizing all the details.”

The source also revealed that the memoir will be “everything you think she will talk about and more. She is not holding back.” Apparently, Sam Lansky, author of The Gilded Razor and Broken People, has helped the singer ghostwrite the memoir.

“Britney had a few versions she has written and Sam has helped her put her story together,” the source stated.

Just over a year ago, multiple reports revealed that Spears had signed a whooping $15-million book deal with Simon & Schuster. The memoir’s progress has been going pretty quickly, largely attributed to Jamie Lynn Spears’ interview on Spotify’s Call Her Daddy podcast in January 2022.

“Jamie Lynn’s interview on Call Her Daddy pushed Britney, even more, “to get her book done,” the source stated. “She wants to tell the world her story and her side of everything. Britney is really excited about her book, and she has been getting a lot of good feedback from industry people about it.”

On the podcast, Jamie Lynn candidly discussed her experiences growing up with her famous sister, including details about Spears’ relationships and an alleged incident involving a knife that Britney denied on Twitter. Britney stated in a tweet that she was “never” around Jamie Lynn with a knife and would never “even think to do such.” Despite Britney’s denial, Jamie Lynn maintained her account during the podcast, stating that she was unsure

“I was very young. This had come right after the whole marriage in Vegas and stuff. I think that people need to remember, I’m telling the story about what I experienced… that was an experience I went through and it was really scary. I felt really unsafe,” Jamie Lynn stated. “I think it’s important that I say that, because I didn’t understand it. I was a kid. I just knew I felt really scared, especially from somebody that [when] I’m scared I run to you, why am I now scared with you?… I never felt like she was scared in a way that she was going to harm me or anything, but it just felt weird. I didn’t understand it.”

The singer’s book deal was revealed a little over three months after the singer’s 13-year conservatorship was terminated by the court. The book deal also coincided with a public dispute between Spears and Jamie Lynn, which was ignited by Jamie Lynn’s own memoir, Things I Should Have Said, as the siblings aired their grievances in the public eye.