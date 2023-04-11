Britney Spears Slams Personal Trainer, Then Gets to Work on Working Out

Pop icon Britney Spears was clearly heartbroken by a personal trainer saying that Britney needed to get her younger body back.

But who wouldn’t be upset about that?

Videos by Rare

Well, Britney, for one, made no bones about how she felt.

Of course, she explained the situation as only she can — by dancing and twirling in a social media post.

First, she blamed the paparazzi for purposely taking unflattering pictures of her. That may not always be true, but probably is sometimes. After all, celebrities looking either good or bad are an easy sell.

Anyway, Spears talked about how her trainer challenged her.

“I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer,” Spears wrote via Instagram on Monday. “And the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back.”

She added that the conversation nearly left her in tears.

So Britney left the trainer in the dust but did heed to the trainer’s advice. Basically, she hit the gym.

“I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself!!!” she clarified. “I work out for 45 min, 3x a week, that’s it!!!”

Spears wanted to show how really she looked after the workouts — which we think was the purpose of these latest posts.

“I hate working out for too long,” she wrote. “I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take!!!”

She concluded, ““For some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile. Yup, y’all got it. I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and bitch, I’m just getting started.”

Interestingly, she admitted in a strange sort of way that the trainer motivated her to work out more. As upset as she was about it, isn’t that the purpose of a personal trainer?