Bruce And Emma Willis Reminisce On Their Vow Renewal With Their Daughters As The Flower Girls

The couple is celebrating 14 years of marriage. They posted a beautiful video of their vow renewal that took place 4 years ago. Their two young daughters participated in the ceremony as the flower girls.

Little Helpers

Emma Willis Instagram

Emma posted a beautiful video on Instagram of their ceremony that commemorated their ten year anniversary.

Emma thanked everyone who was a part of the vow renewal, including Demi Moore (the couple’s videographer) and Rumer and Scout Willis (the wedding singers). Stephen Eads, Bruce’s longtime friend, officiated both the original wedding in 2009 and the renewal in 2019.

The couple’s two daughters, Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 10, were flower girls at the ceremony. They wore lovely white and pink floral-printed dresses that complemented their mothers’ outfits.

Sweet Memories

Underneath the Instagram video, Emma captioned the video:

“On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said “I do” back in 2009. I’m so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to 💌

A big shout out to our videographer @demimoore, our wedding singers @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis and our two flower girls Mabel Ray & Evelyn Penn 🌸 @stevoeads for marrying us, again 💍 And to our sweet family and friends for always showing up for us 💞@buuski @zorina.heming @maryjobrunoinc @robokraft Beth, David and Sofia #weddinganniversary #maketime #makememories”