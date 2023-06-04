Bruce Willis and Family Have a Blast on Disneyland’s Splash Mountain Ride

Bruce Willis and his family certainly know how to make the most of their time at Disneyland! Emma Heming Willis, the actor’s wife, took to Instagram to share a video from their recent visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

In the clip, the 68-year-old can be seen riding the thrilling Splash Mountain ride with one of their daughters. With one arm around his little girl and using the other to protect her face, Bruce tells her, “You better watch out!” during the ride. He then jokingly adds, “I think we’re going to go again.”

The fun-filled trip took place after Bruce’s family revealed his struggle with aphasia in 2022 and later disclosed his more specific diagnosis of FTD, a progressive brain disease, in February 2023.

Disneyland Fun!

Bruce and his family enjoyed the ride just before it underwent a transformation into a new theme inspired by The Princess and the Frog. Emma, 44, expressed her excitement in the caption of her post, stating, “You bet this family will be back for more fun and laughs when you reopen as Tiana[‘s] Bayou!”

“Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain ⛰️😅,” she went on to add with the two hastags: “#SplashMountain” and #DisneylandLove.” Earlier this week, Splash Mountain bid its final farewell to Disneyland, officially closing its doors on Wednesday, May 31.

The iconic log flume ride will undergo a complete “re-theming” process and emerge as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a brand-new attraction inspired by the beloved 2009 animated film, The Princess and the Frog. While the log flume format will remain, the storyline will be entirely new.

Disney had previously announced the closing date for the ride in April, and a similar transformation took place at Walt Disney World in Orlando, where Splash Mountain closed on January 23.