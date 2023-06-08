Bryan Cranston Says He’s Ready to Retire To Spend Time With His Wife

Bryan Cranston has made a heartfelt promise to retire from acting in 2026. His reason? To spend more quality time with his beloved wife, Robin Dearden.

Slowing Down

The actor did an interview with British GQ for their June cover story. He talked about his three-year exit strategy from Hollywood. “I want to change the paradigm once again.”

“For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail,” he shared. “She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

He added that he and his wife “have been going to therapy together since before we were married. I look at it like the warning light going off on your dashboard. It’s telling you, ‘You might want to pay attention to this.’ “

“I love my wife, and we want to go the distance, but I want to do it in a healthy way,” the actor continued. “I don’t want to just be with her. I don’t want to just have the two of us go into a restaurant and no one says a word.”

Helping Hands

Back in January, he told PEOPLE what a “perfect day” with his wife looks like.

“We have an apartment in New York, and we had people over on Thanksgiving morning and watched the parade from my balcony,” he added. “We had bagels, coffee and champagne. It kick-starts you into the holiday spirit.”

Despite his busyness, he’s quite the handyman in his home. “We had a clogged toilet. My wife goes, ‘Something’s wrong,’ and I get up and grab the plunger, and there I am. I do what needs to be done.”