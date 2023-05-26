Cara Delevingne Looks STUNNING While Sporting New Look

It seems like Cara Delevingne can’t stop turning heads with her new ‘do.

Last month, the model made headlines by chopping off her long tresses in favor of a chic, wavy bob. Now, she just debuted an equally glam variation at the 74th annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The Carnival Row actress stepped onto the red carpet with a straight yet tousled hairstyle that showed off her brand new bangs. Popsugar refers to the fringe as “Birkin bangs,” which are characterized by stylist Devin Toth as “sparse enough to expose the eyebrows despite being long enough to cover them.”

Cara Delevingne Shows Off Bangs on the Red Carpet

In addition to her choppy locks, the celebrity wore a monochromatic blue pantsuit with a plunging neckline. She paired the look with glittering heels. Fans couldn’t get enough of the ensemble.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet….. not even a debate,” wrote one appreciative Twitter user, according to Page Six.

Earlier this month, Cara Delevingne teased an even more daring ‘do at the Met Gala, which turned out to be a wig. The short, silver shag went perfectly with her white outfit and her own icy blue eyes. Allure pointed out that the wig’s unique shade even seemed to change color at certain angles, making it quite an eye-catching statement.

This year’s Met Gala theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Delevingne paid tribute to the late designer not only as a model, but as a friend. The pair maintained a personal relationship from their first meeting at a Chanel show when Delevingne, now 30, was in her early twenties.

People reports that the British model’s initial haircut in April was performed by stylists at Nine Zero One salon. In addition to snipping off a few inches, they also added blonde highlights, giving her a sun-brightened look for the coming summer months.