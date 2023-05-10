Carl Lentz, Former Hillsong Pastor, Discusses ‘Healing’ from Cheating Scandal as He and Wife Celebrate 20th Anniversary

In 2020 ex-pastor Carl Lentz was removed from his position at the New York City Hillsong Church for ‘failed morality’. The pastor had gotten involved in an extramarital affair which is a sin and unacceptable from a leadership position in the church. However his wife and family have displayed Christ-like forgiveness. The family is still intact and is continuing in the process of healing.

After the fallout at NYC Hillsong, Lentz and his family began attending the Transformation Church in Tulsa Oklahoma. Carl is not the pastor at Transformation Church. Lentz works on staff to help others and seeks to help those who have been in similar situations as himself.

Videos by Rare

Carl Lentz Discusses ‘Healing’

“Although we have a long way to go, with a lot of work, a lot of honesty and a lot of prayer, we have found ourselves in a beautiful, happy and deliberately honest place.” Carl said as he and his wife recently celebrated their 20th anniversary on May 5th. Carl has commented on the past few years: “For the last 3 years my entire focus has been fighting for my wife and my kids.” Lentz continued: “In order to do that, seeking sobriety and healing had to run parallel with those goals.”-reported by People.

Carl Lentz’s steps toward renewing his life are noble, yet to truly break through, the ex-pastor is starting to lean on his own words. In one of his last sermons, Lentz spoke at the Worship Together 20/20 Conference where he spoke on the Holy Spirit. He talked about how it is impossible for us to fix our lives on our own. Instead, he stated that we must place our hope in the only one who can make it right. To that end, Carl and his family are on the road to recovery as he holds to his faith that Jesus is Lord.