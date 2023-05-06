Carrie Fisher’s Only Daughter Is Following Her Footsteps

Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher only had one daughter in her 60 years on this planet. After Fisher tragically passed away in 2016, Billie Lourd became more apparent in the public spotlight. But the 30-year-old is also an actress and a mother herself these days. Here’s everything you need to know about Carrie Fisher’s child, Billie.

Billie Lourd Is the Only Biological Daughter of Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd

Billie Lourd was born on July 17, 1992, in Los Angeles, California. She comes from a family of stars and show biz acolytes. Her mother is Carrie Fisher, her maternal grandparents are actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, and her father is CAA talent agent Bryan Lourd. Her father was previously married to the handsome liquor mogul Bruce Bozzi, with whom he adopted Billie’s now 16-year-old sister, Ava Bozzi.

Thrust into Hollywood life from the start, Billie was no stranger to the paparazzi. By the age of 16, she’d been dressed by Chanel to attend a ball in Paris as a debutante, along with Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, and Demi Moore’s daughter, Scout Willis. Billie attended the Harvard-Westlake High School in LA and then the New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study. She graduated from NYU in 2014 with an independent degree in Art and Business as Religion.

Billie Lourd Was in Three Star Wars Films

Being the daughter of Princess Leia comes with perks. Billie’s first credited film role was as Lieutenant Connix in the 2015 Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. She returned as Lt. Connix for Star Wars Episodes VIII and IX. She’s also been a regular in American Horror Story, playing numerous characters over their seasons between 2017 and 2023. In 2022, Billie played Wren Butler in Ticket to Paradise, which starred Julia Roberts and George Clooney. She starred as Gigi in Booksmart in 2019.

Billie Is Married to Actor Austen Rydell

In 2016, Billie began dating actor (and now producer) Austen Rydell. The pair became engaged in June 2020 and welcomed their first child, son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell that same September.

“She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?” Austen wrote when announcing their engagement.

The couple married on March 12, 2022. Billie shared two photos from the big day. She and Austen kissed in a space adorned with furry, lit-up hangings which looked like they came from another planet. We would expect no less from Princess Leia’s daughter.

They Welcomed Their Second Child in December

On December 12, 2022, Billie and Austen welcomed their second child, daughter Jackson Joanne. Two weeks later, she made a statement on social media, acknowledging the grief she feels due to her mother not ever having met her grandchildren. She wrote the piece alongside a throwback photo of herself as a child, along with Carrie Fisher in the late 90s.

Billie Is Still Processing the Grief of Losing Carrie Fisher

“It has been 6 years since my Momby died,” Lourd wrote. “And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life. Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic.”

Lourd continued to talk about the magic of life, and how those can bring up difficult memories of people we’ve loved and lost.

“Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That’s the thing about grief,” she wrote. “I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t. So, all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her…. For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone.”

Carrie Fisher Shared Her Love of Disney With Daughter Billie

Carrie Fisher put a lot of effort into keeping the magic alive in her daughter’s heart. Part of that was bringing Billie to Disneyland on numerous occasions. In 2021, Lourd dropped a massive carousel of photos to Instagram and threw back to her mom’s legacy. Not only did she share video from the Star Wars ride, but she was rocking Princess Leia-style Minnie Mouse ears, too.

Billie Honored Carrie With a Hollywood Star — And It Caused Drama

On May 4, 2023, Billie Lourd honored her late mother with a posthumous Hollywood Star on the Walk of Fame. While this event should have been a joyous one, one of her uncles threw some shade two days prior and it was published by TMZ. Apparently, Carrie’s brother Todd wasn’t invited — and neither were her other siblings, Joely and Tricia.

“It’s heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie,” Todd told TMZ. He and his other siblings had also released a joint statement on social media about not being invited.

She Says Carrie’s Siblings Have Been Inconsiderate

Billie Lourd issued a rare public statement opening up about her strained relationship with Carrie Fisher’s siblings and their exclusion from Fisher’s recent Hollywood Walk of Fame event #THRNews pic.twitter.com/4tTGxB0L0S — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 4, 2023

Billie clarified exactly what happened in a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter. She acknowledged that she may have upset some people and that yes, she intentionally did not invite her mother’s siblings.

“Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject. I found out they had done this through the press,” Billie wrote.

“They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship. The truth of my mom’s very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her,” she continued. “Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.”

Billie pointed to the recent joint statement issued by her relatives as another example of them looking for free press.

“To be clear — there is no feud. We have no relationship,” Billie wrote. “This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children.”

Lourd concluded by thanking Disney and Lucasfilm for making the Hollywood Star possible.

“This moment is about Carrie Fisher and all that she accomplished and what she meant to the world. I’m going to focus on that. May the 4th be with you,” she wrote.

The full statement given to THR by Billie Lourd is available here.