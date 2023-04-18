Chris Evans Has Been ‘Worse’ Than Ghosted In His Past Dating Experiences

During a promotional interview with PEOPLE for Evans’ new movie Ghosted, the actor discussed some moments where he found himself slighted by someone he spent time with.

“I feel I’ve experienced something much worse,” he says. “I think I’d prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I’ve had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually.”

He explained how he dealt with the disheartening situation. “You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by,” he says.

As of recently, Evans has been happily dating Alba Baptista. A source close to Evans revealed the details about the progression of the relationship.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

The actor has previously shared what he looks for in a partner.

Common Interests

“Confidence. Not so much what’s on the outside, but your sense of self. To know and love yourself and be comfortable with who we are,” he said. “You can feel it when someone has it. I’m not saying I do, I hate myself,” he joked, “So I fooled you all.”

“Vulnerability and humility,” he continued. “I don’t like to argue, I don’t like to raise my voice or any forms of manipulation. I think declarations of love are great; I love love. I’m a bit of a sap like that. I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling.”

He added that he has evolved as a partner over the years. “You spend a lot of time learning what’s been helpful and what hasn’t been. We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I’ve really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works.”