Chris Evans Reveals He’s Been Avoiding Hosting ‘SNL’ for Years: ‘It’s Terrifying To Me’

Captain America star Chris Evans has recently spoken out about not ever wanting to host SNL during an interview with ET Canada. During the interview, Evans was promoting his new film Ghosted, alongside his co-star, Ana de Armas.

While speaking with ET Canada, it was brought up that de Armas will be hosting this weekend’s upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. Evans was then put on the spot and asked if he would be open to doing a cameo on the episode if de Armas asked him to, and his answer was quite surprising.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Chris Evans Does Not Want To Host SNL

Evans told ET Canada, “Well, now a cameo I can handle. I’ve avoided hosting ‘SNL’ like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me. To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great, that’s perfect. In and out… get your toes wet. But hosting, I tip my hat to her. She’s going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me.”

Later on in the interview, Evans added, “I’m not a funny person. Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person. I just know how I would feel… it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.”

Ghosted is a romantic comedy with action elements and follows Evans’ character as he falls for de Armas, who plays a secret agent. In addition to Evans and de Armas, Ghosted stars Amy Sedaris, Adrien Brody, and Tim Blake Nelson. Ghosted is an Apple original film and will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 21.