Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page On Being ‘Thirsted Over’ Online: ‘We’re Into It’

The two handsome actors answered a few questions for PEOPLE about their upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. During their chat, they touched on how they feel about being the center of every “thirsty” fan’s attention.

Heart Eyes

“We talk about it all the time,” Pine shared, “We have a WhatsApp. It’s just called ‘internet’s boyfriend.’ We’ll send each other pictures of ourselves: ‘These are what my fans are saying.’ So, we’re into it big time.”

Videos by Rare

The web is “well-wooed” according to Page. “We send the internet flowers all the time.”

Pine, 42, talked about how much he enjoyed working with Page. “I’m so kind of in awe of how one comes out of an experience like Bridgerton and manages to be normal. Regé is hardworking and professional. And specifically what is infuriating is he’s also very funny.”

Regé has much to say about working with Chris Pine, calling him “incredibly inspiring.”

“Knowing that you are on set with someone who has the eloquence to break down everything you’re doing raises the bar pretty high.”

“Everything that you thought I was doing well was mostly me just trying to do it the way that you do it,” he told Pine.

Powering Up

The actors talked about using the powers of a Dungeons & Dragons character to complete household chores and global initiatives.

“This is really, really unpopular: I don’t enjoy cooking,” Page admitted. “The food is great, eating’s great, the whole preparation time I find to be an inefficient use of time. I’m just sitting there waiting to eat and it frustrates me. I feel like the food is teasing me before it’s ready.”

Pine says he’d use his powers for “world peace.”

Believing Pine’s response to be the better answer, Page exclaims, “Oh, God, you just set me up!”

Pine responds, “You just gave me a giant softball. I had to knock it out of the park.”