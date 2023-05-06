Chris Pratt Goes Viral For NSFW Reaction to James Gunn Revealing His Life-Size Prosthetic Body Double

During an IGN interview featuring Chris Pratt and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn, things got pretty NSFW because of a misunderstanding on Pratt’s end. When Pratt made things weird, Gunn was discussing how they used a prosthetic body during a scene where Pratt’s character Star-Lord is carried while unconscious.

In the interview, Gunn says, “By the way, interesting fact about that body: That body’s not really Chris Pratt. They built a body and it weighs 35 pounds.” Chris added, “Right. And it looked exactly like me. Very eerie… And James Gunn had it in his office”

Chris Pratt Doll in James Gunn’s Office

Chris Pratt goes NSFW in our interview 😳 #GOTGVol3 pic.twitter.com/8jJ6lSNNsd — IGN (@IGN) May 5, 2023

This is when things start to get quite inappropriate, so to speak. Gunn says, “I had it in my office for a long time and people would come in and scream.” Pratt makes a horrified face and says, “They would what in it and scream?” Gunn replies with a smile, “They would come in and scream. Because when it’s sitting on its back…” Pratt cuts the director off by asking what again, and they both laugh, with Gunn seemingly starting to understand that Pratt’s mind went into the gutter.

Pratt and Gunn begin to crack up, with Pratt saying, “I was like, ‘How many people did you let come in it and scream?'” Gunn answers, “I let everybody have a crack at old plastic Quill.” Pratt soon showed his dark sense of humor, saying, “You’re like, ‘It’s really important that it looks exactly like Chris, and he’s asleep with his mouth open.'”

James Gunn is known for being edgy, with past jokes of his getting him fired from Marvel, before being hired back shortly after. Gunn is always pushing the boundaries of the MCU, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featuring the cinematic universe’s first fully audible f-bomb.