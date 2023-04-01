Christina Aguilera isn’t shy when it comes to sexual health, and she doesn’t think her kids should be, either!

In a conversation with People, the “Beautiful” singer explained why being honest with her kids about sex is a priority for her.

“It’s really important for me that I open up this conversation to my daughter and make sure that she feels empowered early on in her life to feel good about asking me any questions,” says Aguilera.

Christina Aguilera recently became the co-founder of the sexual wellness brand Playground, which provides pleasure-enhancing lubricants for women. One of her goals with the company is to end the shame surrounding women’s sexuality.

Christina Aguilera Doesn’t Want Her Kids to Be Scared of Sex

While the Liberation singer wants her children to feel comfortable talking about sexual topics, she doesn’t want to throw them into the deep end.

“It’s very important that I’m honest with my kids, but I simplify it in a way that they’ll be able to understand and digest. I never want to impose things to be so scary that it’s going to impose anxiety or fear, even scary topics,” Aguilera says.

Earlier this month, the Grammy winner shared some adorable pics of her daughter, 8-year-old Summer Rain. According to ABC, the mother-daughter duo have been spending time together while Aguilera performs in Chile.

Christina Aguilera shares her daughter with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler. She also has a 15-year-old son named Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.