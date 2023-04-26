Christina Aguilera Says Her Orgasms Have Changed Since She’s Gotten Older

Christina Aguilera is being upfront about the way that age has impacted her sexual experience — mostly for the better!

In a conversation with People, the pop star revealed that not only has she become better acquainted with her body over time, but that her body itself has evolved to experience sexual enjoyment in different ways.

“I’ve gotten to know my vagina well over the last 42 years,” the Stripped singer explained, “And literally there are pleasure points that keep opening up as you get older. And that’s something that I’ve really noticed. There’s four different places that I can orgasm from around my vagina, and that is the truth.”

Sex and Ageing: An Expert Weighs In

Recently, BuzzFeed followed up on Aguilera’s claims with certified sexologist Danielle Simpson-Baker, who backed them up with science.

“Not only do our bodies change as we age, which may make some areas less sensitive and push us to explore others, we also gain more knowledge about our bodies as we get older,” she said.

Simpson-Baker also named four places in the vagina that can achieve orgasm, confirming that the musician was not exaggerating her own pleasure.

“The clitoris, the g-spot (or the Gräfenberg spot), the cervix, and the a-spot (or the anterior fornix erogenous zone),” listed the sexpert. “The type of stimulation and amount of time it takes to reach orgasm may differ for each type of orgasm, but it is possible for most people to have an orgasm through any of these methods — unless you’re someone who deals with anorgasmia, or the inability to have an orgasm.”

Although Aguilera hasn’t necessarily been shy about sex in the past, the singer has been talking about her own experiences a lot more since co-founding Playground, a lube brand designed to enhance women’s pleasure. In a conversation with the brand’s resident sexologist, she explained that sexual wellness in a non-negotiable aspect of good self-care.

The pop star also got vocal about oral as a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast, covering a range of racy topics from swallowing to exploring a partner’s body.