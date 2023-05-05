Christina Applegate Opens Up About Living with Multiple Sclerosis

The actress is opening up about her day-to-day struggles with multiple sclerosis in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Navigating Life

“With the disease of MS, it’s never a good day,” she shared, “You just have little shi–y days. People are like, ‘Well, why don’t you take more showers?’ Well, because getting in the shower is frightening. You can fall, you can slip, your legs can buckle. Especially because I have a glass shower. It’s frightening to me to get in there.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted,” she continued. “Going down the stairs, carrying things — you can’t do that anymore. It f—ing sucks.”

Applegate shared that she can still drive her car for short distances and bring food up to her 12-year-old daughter Sadie Grace.

“Gravity can just pull you down and take everything down with you,” she said. “So we have this little thing at the top of the stairs that we call ‘purgatory.’ So if anyone’s done with anything upstairs, we put it in purgatory so one of my able friends can bring it downstairs.”

She added that many people think she has a lot of people helping her with everyday tasks, but in truth, she has kept her social circle small since she was diagnosed.

“I actually don’t want to be around a lot of people because I’m immunocompromised,” she continued. “I have my friend who lives here during the week and she helps me take care of Sadie. And then on the weekend, I have a caretaker. I also don’t want a lot of stimulation of the nervous system because it can be a little bit too much for me. I like to keep it as quiet and as mellow as possible.

When talking about her symptoms, Applegate admitted that It’s exhausting. Imagine just being in a crowd of people and how loud that is. It’s like 5,000 times louder for anyone who has lesions on their brains.”

New Ventures

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

In 2021, she finished the third season of her Netflix show Dead to Me. She talked about how finishing out the series was “as hard as you would possibly think it would be.”

It’s about finding what I’m capable of doing,” she said of her acting career. “I’m so new in this right now. It takes time to kind of figure out this disease, and figure out what’s bringing on symptoms. I’m just a newbie to all of this. So I’m trying to figure it out — and I’m also in mourning for the person who I was. I have to find a place that’s as loving as my set was, where they won’t think I’m a diva by saying, ‘Hey, I can only work five hours.'”

She’s looking for a project that “will allow me to [work five hours] if I’m not the star. There’s no way I could do the work that I just came off again. I mean, it was so hard.”

I’m pretty convinced that this was it, you know? But who knows — I’m probably gonna get real bored of being in my room. I’d like to develop stuff, I’d like to produce stuff,” she continued. “I’ve got a lot of ideas in my mind, and I just need to get them executed.”