Connor Cruise, Son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Shares Rare Snapshot with Friends

Connor Cruise may have famous parents, but that doesn’t mean he loves the limelight. His most recent Instagram photo is the first we’ve seen in a while!

ET reports that the 28-year-old adopted son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise just added to his Instagram story with a recent pic. The image showed Connor and friends enjoying an outing at the Belleair Country Club.

A social media update from Connor Cruise is a rare event! The last time we heard from the former actor was April 29, when he posted a photo from the Pelican Golf Club. Other than that, the celeb has been seen in public a few times, including at Milan Fashion Week last February.

What Is Connor Cruise Up To These Days?

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise adopted Connor during their brief marriage. They also adopted Bella, now 30, who became Connor’s sister.

Connor Cruise did have a brief acting career, during which he appeared in Seven Pounds in 2008 and Red Dawn in 2012. However, Hello! tells us that Connor has been pursuing some of his other passions lately, which include fishing and barbecue. He even launched an Instagram account completely dedicated to short cooking videos, titled Connor’s Meatshack.

Meanwhile, Bella is a visual artist and graphic designer. She lives in London with her husband and sells her designs as prints, t-shirts, and tote bags on her website.

Rumor has it that both kids were raised as Scientologists, according to their dad’s beliefs, and that this had affected their relationship with their mom. Marca tells us that this is because Tom Cruise was their primary caregiver after the divorce.

According to StyleCaster, these claims are untrue. Both Bella and Connor have spoken about their relationship with Kidman in interviews, confirming that they do see and speak to her.