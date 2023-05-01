James Corden’s Late-Night Show Was Allegedly Costing CBS Millions in Losses

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden is leaving CBS.

While James had been quite the success with viewership these past few years, the cost of production for The Late Late Show was through the roof compared to how much money was being brought in. Nearly 20 million dollars a year were being sunk down the drain in the making if the show.

Because of the financial burden, CBS planned to either have staff cuts, pay cuts, or both according to the New York Post. In addition to not wanting severe cuts, Corden was reported saying that he wanted to spend more time with loved ones, as being a reason for his departure. He had a good run with 8 years under his belt, bringing laughs and charisma to the late night scene. At its end, “The Late Late Show” raked in over 1.4 million viewers, as Corden hosted some of America’s best stars including: Tom Cruise, Adele, Will Ferrel and Harry Styles. He went out swinging.

James Corden’s Late-Night Show Was Allegedly Costing CBS Millions

But… how does a show with such ‘great numbers’ lose so much money? A show that has been on the air for 30 years? One reason could be that Corden’s salary was somewhere between $4 million to $5 million in his first year, and has reportedly only climbed since then according to Yahoo.com. It is unclear if Corden’s salary was the sole reason for the net negative returns. All other reports have only claimed (very vaguely) that the show was ‘unsustainable’.

Back to Corden himself though, he does not appear to be too worried about the end of his run as host. He stated that he had enjoyed his time with CBS, was honored to have worked with them and so on. But more importantly that he did not see The Late Late Show to be his final destination anyway. To that end it sounds like our guy James Corden will be back in the entertainment scene. When and with what company? No one knows yet, but we do know that CBS will miss him, despite not having to give him a paycheck.