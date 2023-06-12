Costar David Duchovny Teases Meg Ryan’s Return in a Heartwarming Romantic Comedy

During the premiere of his new film Bucky F—– Dent at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Californication star David Duchovny dished on his upcoming film What Happens Later, which he stars in opposite Meg Ryan. Ryan also directs the film.

What Happens Later marks Ryan’s return to romantic comedies. The film follows Ryan and Duchovny’s characters, ex-lovers who are forced to reunite when they become stranded in an airport together during a snowstorm.

David Duchovny Dicusses ‘What Happens Later’

At the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, Duchovny discussed his new film with People, saying, “It’s really good. What Happens Later, and it’s really a good movie. I mean, it’s just me and her, the whole damn movie, and it’s just a kind of throwback sweet film.” What Happens Later does not currently have a release date.

Ryan recently shared a poster of the new film to Instagram accompanied by the caption, “HERE WE GO!!” The poster depicts a snowy landscape and blurry outlines of two people dancing in the frosty haze. The tagline of the film is “They missed their connection.”

A synopsis for the film released by Bleeker Street Media reveals that the main goal of both main characters throughout the film “is to get home, but over the course of the night they find themselves at first reluctantly drawn together yet compelled to revisit their past. But when the versions of their shared history don’t quite add up, where do they go from there?”

Ryan plays Willa in the film, who is described as “the willful, independent spirit she once was.” Duchovny takes on the role of Bill, who is “reassessing his life and his relationships with his estranged wife and daughter” after separating from his longtime partner.

What Happens Later is based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz. Ryan and Dietz co-wrote the film’s screenplay alongside Kirk Lynn.

What Happens Later is Ryan’s sophomore feature as a director. Her directing debut was 2015’s Ithaca. Ryan is known for starring in some beloved rom-coms such as When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.