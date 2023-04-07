Courtney Love Shares Touching Tribute to Kurt Cobain on the 29th Anniversary of His Death

Love is honoring her late husband 29 years after his tragic suicide in 1994.

With Love

She posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday depicting Cobain’s hands joined together. The picture was taken by singer/songwriter Michael Stipe.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

She captioned the post, “I love beautiful hands, it’s the first thing I look at in another.

I love that the only photograph of Kurt that @michaelstipe took, despite being a lover of all sorts of beauty, kudzu, @helenachristensen , river pheonix; dozens if not 100s of gorgeous photos of people he finds and sees their ‘Shen’ (a Chinese word of what’s in the eyes – loosely translated as ‘mojo’ but more about the ‘twinkle’)”

The post continued, “But Micheal saw these hands. These left handed beautiful hands like a votive/ a mudra, a shot this singular, powerful photograph of my twin flame. It is one of the only images (or sounds/ tastes etc) that makes me miss him deeply. But he chanted with me & often, & truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus, I know he’s in an enlightened place, more so, than we here in mappo are.”

She concluded, “The arms of a 1000 Buddhas outstretched to greet you” the gosho says.

Nam myoho renge kyo dear Kurt D. C. 🙏🪷 i & we love & miss you thespacewitch.”

Father’s Daughter

PHOTO: VINNIE ZUFFANTE/GETTY IMAGES

Their daughter Frances also shared a tribute of her own on a now-expired Instagram story.

She posted the quote, “Life is like a wave crashing upon the shore & death is like the wave returning back to the ocean, back to its most natural state.”

“I forget exactly where I heard this quote but hearing it makes loss seem less scary and more like a return to the collective consciousness of loving awareness,” she continued, “Free from pain or human worry. Death serves a purpose. It is what makes life so precious, in the same way pain is purposeful because we wouldn’t know joy without it.”

She concluded, “Every day I aim to have gratitude for everything that surrounds this life including loss. It’s the ultimate teacher. Hold the people you love a little more tightly and a little bit closer for me today.”