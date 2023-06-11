David and Lesley Beador File Domestic Violence Restraining Orders Against Each Other Amid Divorce

David and Lesley Beador, who are in the process of divorcing for the second time, have both requested domestic violence restraining orders against each other.

Initial Documentations

Court documents outlined which both ex-partners assert that the protective orders were vital to safeguard themselves and their 2-year-old daughter, Anna Love Beador, from the alleged abusive behavior. The orders were designed to shield individuals from abuse or the threat of abuse by someone they have a close relationship with.

Lesley, 39, has made a request for a restraining order and supervised visitation. This request is based on allegations against David of “threats, harassment and hostile behavior” toward her and their daughter. Such trials caused them “to fear for our safety and suffer substantial physical and emotional distress.”

Lesley documented an agreement with David, the former spouse of Shannon Beador from Real Housewives of Orange County. Lesley was permitted to use their rental property in Laguna Beach until June 30. They also agreed to provide her with $40,000 to help her find a new home after that date. Shortly after filing for divorce last month, they arranged for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

She alleged that “since the signing of the stipulation which was merely 6 days ago, David has made threats, harasses and creates a hostile environment for both Anna and I.” She also stated that David cut off her access to her card and their joint bank account.

She went on to claim that “this has been a pattern with David over the course of our relationship of him taking the credit cards he gives me and then when he gets mad, taking them from me,” adding that throughout their marriage she has “suffered from physical, mental, emotional abuse on many occasions. I was not able to ‘escape’ him because of the financial control he had over me. It started to get worse after our daughter was born.”

Counter Allegations

David claims outlined that Lesley didn’t abide “abiding by the terms of the agreement,” and he had “no choice” but to file the order or protection.

Former cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County revealed that the couple had “intense and heated arguments, and that these last few months of constantly separating then reconciling have done damage to both of us, however, I now genuinely fear for my safety, and that of Anna’s to the point that I have no choice but to bring this request.”

“Her blatant act of slapping me in front of our scared two-year-old and [her] eight-year-old [daughter] Inga confirms to me that she has no regard for not only my safety, but the emotional and physical safety of Anna,” he continued. “Her acts of attempting to extort me are also harassing and making me genuinely fear for my safety.”